News you can trust since 1772

VIDEO STORM ISHA: Derry city centre street closed off due to damaged building has now reopened

A Derry city centre street closed off as damaging gusts continue to pound the city and region has reopened.
By Kevin Mullan and Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 12:41 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 17:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed this evening that Butcher Street has reopened to traffic and pedestrians “after a building damaged by Storm Isha was secured”.

The PSNI had earlier on Monday cordond off the streeet after a report of an insecure building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at the time said a number of other streets had also been affected, stating:

Most Popular
A number of streets have been closed off in Derry city centre. Photo: Kevin Mullan.A number of streets have been closed off in Derry city centre. Photo: Kevin Mullan.
A number of streets have been closed off in Derry city centre. Photo: Kevin Mullan.

"Magazine Street, Fahan Street and Waterloo Street in the same area are also partially closed, so please avoid the area.”

Read More
Storm Isha leaves wreckage in Derry and Donegal with trees felled, roads closed,...

Thousands of homes remain without power, felled trees continue to block roads, and damage and debris are being cleared up across Derry and Donegal after Storm Isha battered the north west overnight.

The PSNI in Derry have warned people of the potential for further disruption with a yellow warning for wind still live until noon.

Damage caused to a city centre building. Photo: Kevin Mullan.Damage caused to a city centre building. Photo: Kevin Mullan.
Damage caused to a city centre building. Photo: Kevin Mullan.

“We've received a number of reports of fallen trees on roads throughout the city and District. These include Ardlough Road, on Victoria Road in Newbuildings, Baronscourt Road in Newtownstewart and Knockbrack Road in Castlederg. Please allow extra time for your journey. Be aware of debris on the roads; slow down and drive with extra caution. Stay safe,” a spokesperson said.

Video and pictures: Kevin Mullan, Derry Journal.

Related topics:PSNIDerry City