Visitors to North Derry beaches warned of venomous weever fish and its nasty sting

Beach-goers visiting the seaside in North Derry during the ongoing spell of hot weather have been advised to beware of the potential presence of the venomous weever fish which can deliver quite a nasty sting.

During the summer months, weever fish are often found on beaches along the North Derry coast, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council advised. They tend to lie buried in sand close to the low water mark when the tide is out.

"These fish spend most of their time on the seabed close to shore, often submerged in the sand, and can deliver an excruciating sting to anyone who stands on one,” the council stated.

The creatures are found all round the Irish coast but in sandy areas where the water is warm and shallow close to the mean low water tide line such as beaches like Benone, Castlerock and Portstewart.

According to Irish Water Safety the species found in shallow waters is called the Lesser Weever with the scientific name of Echiichthys vipera.

It remains mostly buried under the sand with just its venomous black dorsal fin showing.

If a bather steps on one, its spines may deliver poison into the sole of the foot via the fish’s defensive sting mechanism and the pain can be excruciating.

CC&GBC said: “In order to significantly reduce the risk of being stung it is generally advised to wear protective footwear such as flip-flops or crocs.”

The best way to deal with a sting is by applying hot water.

The following advice is issued for anyone who is unlucky enough to be stung.

• Use tweezers or the edge of a credit card to carefully remove any spines or fragments from the skin, avoiding rubbing the area.

• The affected area should be soaked in the hottest water that can be tolerated (45°C or 113°F) for at least 30 minutes. Some first aid resources suggest using seawater, rather than fresh water, to rinse the wound.

• Over-the-counter pain relievers like paracetamol or ibuprofen can help manage the pain.

• If the pain is severe, persistent, or if there are signs of infection (redness or swelling), seek medical advice.

RNLI Beach Lifeguard Service operate on many of Council’s beaches during July and August, 10am – 6pm daily, and they can offer first aid assistance and advice.

Most stings are recorded during the month of August as larger numbers of bathers enjoy the higher sea temperatures.

According to Irish Water Safety the weever fish are more likely to be found close to the low water tide mark.

"Weever fish lie buried in shallow sandy waters, with only their eyes and venomous dorsal spines visible. If accidentally stepped on, their dark-tipped spines can deliver a painful sting.

"To reduce the risk, wear beach shoes when paddling or walking in shallow water. If stung, immerse the affected area in hot water which helps break down the venom’s protein,” the organisation advised during a recent Bank Holiday.

The venom can cause intense pain at the site of the sting along with significant redness and swelling.