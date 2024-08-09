Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The regeneration of key heritage buildings in Derry city centre has led to the provision of new student accommodation within Derry’s Walled City.

The new development was formally opened today at Magazine Street by the Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

The project, led by the Inner City Trust and supported by partners Ulster University and Architectural Heritage Fund, has involved the restoration and refurbishment of three adjoining vacant B2 heritage listed buildings, comprised of two early Victorian townhouses and one former factory directly overlooking Derry’s historic walls.

The heritage buildings have been sensitively adapted to provide modern self-contained residential accommodation with a total of 40 beds over three floors. The building is now ready for the new intake of students in the coming weeks as they start the 2024/25 academic year.

Group pictured at the opening on Friday.

This heritage regeneration project is the first of a pipeline of potential heritage regeneration projects currently being scoped by the Inner City Trust as part of its successful award in 2023 of the Architectural Heritage Fund’s Heritage Development Trust Programme, a partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Mayor Seenoi Barr, said that she is “delighted to see this very important regeneration project completed in the City Centre through the repurposing of vacant heritage buildings into a vibrant living space for Ulster University students".

"The project will contribute positively to the area in terms of a conservation-led approach to refurbishing the interior and exterior fabric of the buildings as well as creating a sustainable end-use through the creation of residential living accommodation in the City Centre”.

The Mayor concluded by congratulating the Inner City Trust, Ulster University and Architectural Heritage Fund for their efforts.

The dining area.

Archdeacon the venerable Robert Miller, Chairperson of the Inner City Trust, stated that “this project represents significant investment by the Trust in developing student accommodation in the City Centre that will not only support the needs of the University and its students, but also support local businesses through the creation of 40 new residential units in the area”.

He added that “this project supports the vision and approach of the Trust in terms of delivering on the wider physical, social and economic regeneration agenda for the City Centre working in partnership with key stakeholders”.

He concluded that “the Trust looks forward to continuing its efforts working in collaboration with a range of partners to identify other potential and suitable heritage-led regeneration projects for the Walled City”.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor Ulster University, stated that “our vision is to expand the footprint of Ulster University in the city and with that comes an additional demand for accommodation to house our growing student population”.

One of the bathrooms.

"Regeneration of these historic, existing buildings is an ideal and sustainable accommodation solution for our students, particularly our graduate-entry medical students who are getting ready for the start of the new term, next week and tend to have slightly different accommodation needs from many of our other students. We are delighted to partner with the Inner City Trust and the Architectural Heritage Fund on this project.”

Ros Kerslake CBE, Chair of the Architectural Heritage Fund, said: “I am delighted to see the progress made by Inner City Trust in the development and completion of its first project under the Heritage Development Trust programme. As one of the more established Heritage Development Trusts, it is an inspiration to others across the UK. Its track record of revitalising historic buildings in Derry speaks for itself, yet there is much more to do. Our investment in the Trust, made possible through our partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will help it take on more projects in the coming years.”

Local café owner Henk from the Cottage in the Craft Village is looking forward to welcoming the students stating that “this will be great for business and putting additional footfall into the city centre, which other business will also appreciate”.