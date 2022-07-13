WATCH: First of Clipper Race fleet 2022 arrives into Derry

The Bermuda team have arrived in time for this weekend’s Legenderry Street Food Festival along the quay, which will be followed by the Foyle Maritime Festival next week.

Derry man Gerard Doherty and eight other non-professional sailors from Ireland and Northern Ireland are among the eleven teams who have taken on the challenge of a lifetime, battling the most challenging conditions in a 40,000 nautical mile (nm) race for glory across the globe.

This year marks the tenth year of partnership between the Clipper Race and the city, and the fifth time the event’s fleet will be a key feature of the internationally renowned Foyle Maritime Festival, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the City from July 20-24.

The first of the Clipper fleet arrives into Derry.