The experts in geology, earth sciences and engineering have travelled to the North West to speak about their own research at an international conference, held in Letterkenny yesterday, on the science and social impact of defective blocks, as well as to learn more about the issue in Ireland. The conference incorporated a number of key sessions, including one on the science of deleterious geological minerals and their destructive impacts on concrete. Conference organisers and the experts visited a number of homes across Donegal today, November 16 and will gather for a workshop at the Magee campus of Ulster University tomorrow, November 17 to strengthen research networks and develop future research plans.