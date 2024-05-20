Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pod of dolphins had fun in the waters off Dunaff Head in Inishowen on Monday morning, as they swam alongside the Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat.

This brilliant video captured by Lough Swilly RNLI crewmember Stephen Quigley shows the pod swimming at quite a speed alongside the boat, while they also leap and jump.

The crew encountered the dolphins as they were returning from a shout near Inistrahull Head, during which they assisted in untangling a vessel that had got caught up in lobster pots.