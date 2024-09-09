WATCH: Ireland's stunning public Glenveagh Park and Castle was once the private retreat of Marilyn Monroe, Greta Garbo

The park has a chequered history, from the harrowing forced evictions of people who lived there to the mysterious vanishing of one of the castle residents, while in later years there were celebrity gatherings and dinners at the castle.
There are numerous trails in the parklands and keep an eye out for red deer and golden eagles along the way or visit the castle, tea rooms and beautifully maintained gardens which surround them.
To find out more visit: https://www.nationalparks.ie/glenveagh/
Video and pictures: Brendan McDaid.
