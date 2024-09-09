WATCH: Ireland's stunning public Glenveagh Park and Castle was once the private retreat of Marilyn Monroe, Greta Garbo

By Brendan McDaid
Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:21 BST
It’s a place of history and mystery, and was once the private playground and retreat of millionaires and film stars like Greta Garbo, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin and Clarke Gable but today Glenveagh National Park and Castle in the wilds of Donegal are open to all and offer a stunning stop off along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The park has a chequered history, from the harrowing forced evictions of people who lived there to the mysterious vanishing of one of the castle residents, while in later years there were celebrity gatherings and dinners at the castle.

There are numerous trails in the parklands and keep an eye out for red deer and golden eagles along the way or visit the castle, tea rooms and beautifully maintained gardens which surround them.

To find out more visit: https://www.nationalparks.ie/glenveagh/

Video and pictures: Brendan McDaid.

The stunning Glenveagh National Park and Castle in Donegal.

The stunning Glenveagh National Park and Castle in Donegal.

The stunning Glenveagh National Park and Castle in Donegal.

The stunning Glenveagh National Park and Castle in Donegal.

The stunning Glenveagh National Park and Castle in Donegal.

The stunning Glenveagh National Park and Castle in Donegal.

The stunning Glenveagh National Park and Castle in Donegal.

The stunning Glenveagh National Park and Castle in Donegal.

