WATCH: Ireland's stunning public Glenveagh Park and Castle was once the private retreat of Marilyn Monroe, Greta Garbo

It’s a place of history and mystery, and was once the private playground and retreat of millionaires and film stars like Greta Garbo, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin and Clarke Gable but today Glenveagh National Park and Castle in the wilds of Donegal are open to all and offer a stunning stop off along the Wild Atlantic Way.