American music legend Nile Rodgers, his We Are Family Foundation and his band CHIC are throwing their weight behind woodland and community in Derry’s Faughan Valley, starting with a £35,000 donation to the Woodland Trust and initial pledges totalling more than £100,000.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multiple Grammy Award winner and star of this year’s Glastonbury festival - known for chart-topping hits including We Are Family and Le Freak – is helping protect the rare and precious ancient woodland in the Faughan Valley as well as helping create new woodland.

The new woodland will further connect the landscape, buffering and protecting the precious ancient woodland which is so rare in Northern Ireland that it covers only 0.04% of the country. It

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

provides vital homes for wildlife and a breathing space for the community.

Nile Rodgers and Nancy Hunt. Credit Charles Sainsbury-Plaice.

Faughan Valley Woodlands is home to a significant proportion of ancient woodland in Northern Ireland.

Since 2000 the Woodland Trust has bought small clusters of native woodlands, including Brackfield, Oaks, Red Brae, Burntollet, Killaloo and Oughtagh, all fragmented along the Faughan Valley, ASSI, a site of special scientific interest.

It has been the vision of the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland for over a decade to connect these fragments for people and for nature. It helps tackle climate change both by getting more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

trees in the ground and by protecting those that are already. Reconnecting the landscape also means wildlife can respond better to threats including climate change, being able to spread out, move and adapt.

Nile Rodgers says: ‘I really appreciate the work of the Woodland Trust. Nature was always valued by me and my peers as the most important thing in the world. When you start to

appreciate our planet at an early age you naturally have – the word is more than respect – it’s love. That’s it, it’s love.’

Woodland Trust Director, John Martin, added: On behalf of all at the Woodland Trust we thank Nile Rodgers and the We Are Family Foundation for their wonderful support for woods and trees in the Faughan Valley. This is a powerful endorsement of our mission to protect and restore Northern Ireland’s precious native woodlands for generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Woodland Trust is the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity and has been managing woodlands within the Faughan Valley for over 20 years.

Visitors to Faughan Valley Woodlands can explore the breathtaking landscapes and immerse themselves in the tranquil beauty of nature. Walking trails have been carefully designed to showcase the unique flora and fauna that call this woodland home, providing an opportunity for both leisurely strolls and invigorating rambles. A beautiful sculpture trail weaves throughout the

woodlands where hidden wonders are just waiting to be explored.

The Woodland Trust thanks all supporters of their work in the Faughan Valley. Alongside Nile Rodgers and his We Are Family Foundation they include The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), The National Lottery Heritage Fund; DAERA’s Rural Development Programme and support from Derry City and Strabane City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Faughan Valley Woodlands are located 10 minutes from Derry and one-hour drive from Belfast. For more information on visiting the Faughan Valley Woodlands, see visitwoodlandtrust.org.uk/faughan-valley/