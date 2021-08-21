WEATHER : Sunny, dry days ahead for Derry, Donegal, Tyrone next week

From Tuesday, August 24 on, the rain and cloud is expected to move away leaving unbroken sunshine with just a small chance of the odd shower.

The change will bring back memories of the beautiful weather we basked in back in July although it is not expected that temperatures will climb to the record busting 30 degrees plus seen in some parts of the north west.

Various forecasters are predicting dry conditions, sun and temperatures of around 20 degrees for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday giving people the chance to get out and about before the schools reopen in September.

Lady’s Bay on Buncrana’s Shore Front back in July. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 045

The Met Office outlook for Monday to Wednesday states: “All areas will be dry with some good spells of sunshine, becoming warm. Light wind.”

Met Eireann concurs and the national outlook for Ireland next week is looking good, stating: “Tuesday: Dry, with good sunshine and mostly light easterly or variable breezes, moderate on exposed coasts, especially in the southeast and south. Warm, with maximum temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees, but a little cooler on eastern and southern coasts.

“Wednesday to Friday, inclusive: Little change. Continuing dry, with sunny intervals by day and light to moderate winds, northeasterly or variable in direction. Daytime temperatures will still be a little above normal, with maximum values of 20 to 23 or 24 degrees, but a little lower on exposed coasts. Misty in places at night, with fog patches.”