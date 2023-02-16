West End Park resident dismayed by ‘ugly’ kerbing in historic Bogside street
A resident of a historic Bogside terrace that boasts several listed buildings and was home to the late John Hume for years has complained new kerbing being installed there is ‘ugly’ and out of keeping with the street’s character.
Dr. Helena Schlindwein, a long-standing resident of West End Park, contacted the ‘Journal’ to express dismay at the arrival of heavy duty pre-cast kerbing outside her front door.
She described the installation as over-the-top and inconsistent with the heritage character of the street which is among a series of imposing terraces in the city that have survived from the late 19th and early 20th century.
Speaking to the ‘Journal’ Dr. Schlindwein said: “A couple of years ago there was storm damage here and I think a tree fell out [towards the Lone Moor] and then in [towards West End Park] and broke the fence.
“There was a bit of the fence sticking out which cars would have [been obstructed by] so we pushed it back.
“We asked for that to be repaired which wasn't unreasonable and instead of that what they are saying the basis of this operation down here is because there was supposed to have been a bad car accident here which there never was. There is no through traffic. It is just the residents and services.”
The ‘Journal’ put Dr. Schlindwein’s concern to the Department of Infrastructure.
A DfI spokesperson said: “The Department was contacted by a local representative on behalf of residents of West End Park stating the existing substandard steel safety fence had been damaged and was in need of replacement.
“Replacing the existing barrier would have involved the removal of most of a wooden fence along with mature hedging and a number of large trees that had overgrown the existing barrier.
“It was considered more appropriate to install the kerbs to provide vehicle containment between West End Park and the Lone Moor Road. This form of vehicle containment using large kerbs has been used in other locations in the city and was highlighted in our response back to the residents through the local representative.”
Dr. Schlindwein, however, has described the proposed installation as a ‘monstrosity’.
"I don’t mind the fence. It is the paving stones. Why did they lift these [smaller kerb edgings] and replace them with those?
“There is no need for it because there has never been a road accident. I want to know the reason for all of this money being spent unnecessarily in a residential street with six listed buildings. The only six listed buildings in the Bogside.
“We have very little left in the Bogside that is listed. Everything has been blown to bits and this is what they put in front of a listed building. I would like to know what the heritage people have to say about it. We weren't consulted,” she stated, lamenting the ‘ugliness’ of the new barriers.
DfI told the ‘Journal’ residents were advised of the work.
“In addition we undertook a letter drop on January 25 to all the residents along West End Park, in advance of the works, advising of our proposals and no complaints were received prior to the works commencing on site."