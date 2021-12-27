When is Foyle Arena vaccine hub in Derry open over New Year?

If you are aged 18+ and have received your second dose more than 12 weeks ago, you are eligible for a COVID-19 booster.

If you are aged 12+ and still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine first dose, you can attend one of the Vaccination Centres.

Booked appointments and walk-ins will be taken at the vaccination centre in Derry at Foyle Arena.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foyle Arena.

There will be limited walk-in capacity each day. Those seeking a booster, first dose or second dose vaccination are encouraged to book online to secure their slot.

You can do this via: covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/OPENING TIMES FOYLE ARENA THIS WEEK:

MONDAY December 27th - 9am to 5pm

TUESDAY December 28th - 9am to 5pm

WEDNESDAY December 29th 9am - 5pm

THURSDAY December 30th 9am - 5pm

FRIDAY December 31st 9am - 12pm

SATURDAY - New Year’s Day - Closed

SUNDAY - January 2nd 9am - 5pm

OPENING TIMES FOYLE ARENA NEXT WEEK:

MONDAY January 3rd - 9am to 5pm

TUESDAY January 4th - 12pm to 8pm

WEDNESDAY January 5th 9am - 5pm

THURSDAY January 6th 9am - 8pm

FRIDAY January 7th 9am - 8pm

SATURDAY - January 8th - 9am - 5pm