When is Foyle Arena vaccine hub in Derry open over New Year?
Below are the dates and times during which Foyle Arena will be open to administer Pfizer booster and first vaccines this week and next week.
If you are aged 18+ and have received your second dose more than 12 weeks ago, you are eligible for a COVID-19 booster.
If you are aged 12+ and still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine first dose, you can attend one of the Vaccination Centres.
Booked appointments and walk-ins will be taken at the vaccination centre in Derry at Foyle Arena.
There will be limited walk-in capacity each day. Those seeking a booster, first dose or second dose vaccination are encouraged to book online to secure their slot.
You can do this via: covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/OPENING TIMES FOYLE ARENA THIS WEEK:
MONDAY December 27th - 9am to 5pm
TUESDAY December 28th - 9am to 5pm
WEDNESDAY December 29th 9am - 5pm
THURSDAY December 30th 9am - 5pm
FRIDAY December 31st 9am - 12pm
SATURDAY - New Year’s Day - Closed
SUNDAY - January 2nd 9am - 5pm
OPENING TIMES FOYLE ARENA NEXT WEEK:
MONDAY January 3rd - 9am to 5pm
TUESDAY January 4th - 12pm to 8pm
WEDNESDAY January 5th 9am - 5pm
THURSDAY January 6th 9am - 8pm
FRIDAY January 7th 9am - 8pm
SATURDAY - January 8th - 9am - 5pm
SUNDAY - January 9th 9am - 5pm