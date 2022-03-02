Work on Strathfoyle Greenway starts

The 2.7km extension to the popular Waterside Greenway will link Stradowen Drive in Strathfoyle to Derry city centre and the wider greenway network.

It will also provide a commuting route to Foyle Port and Maydown.

The greenway is being developed by Derry & Strabane Council in partnership with a number of Stormont departments.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Lavery (on left), Youth Support Worker with Enagh Youth Forum, pictured with DAERA Minister Edwin Poots, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Alderman Graham Warke, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and local councillor Ryan McCready, at the start of construction work on the Strathfoyle Greenway.

Local community activist Paul Hughes has welcomed the start of construction work on the project.

He said: “Plans for this project were first presented to the local community back in 2012. It’s been a ten year campaign and I would like to thank DCSDC, DAERA, DFC and DFI for working together in the spirit of ‘New Decade, New Approach’ to get this project over the line. This shows what can be achieved when political parties and government departments work together.