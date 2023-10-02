Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once operational, the upgraded water treatment plant will improve drinking water quality, increase capacity, while ensuring compliance with the current Drinking Water Regulations.

Uisce Éireann said the upgrade will also support the long-term sustainable growth and development of North Donegal.

Speaking about the project, Uisce Éireann’s Infrastructure Delivery Programme Manager, Martin Temple said: “Illies Water Treatment Plant is a crucial piece of infrastructure for North Donegal and once the upgrade works have been completed, we will be able to ensure that we can provide a secure and reliable water supply and accommodate future growth. This investment reflects Uisce Éireann’s commitment to the delivery of critical infrastructure in order to support local communities across Donegal to thrive.”

Aerial view of Buncrana. Picture: Uisce Eireann. Lukassek - stock.adobe.com

Martin added: “This project has been long-awaited but finally we have boots on the ground and are eager to get going. The works will be carried out by Veolia Ireland and will be completed by the end of next year. We would like to thank the local community for their support and co-operation as we carry out this work.”

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Terry Crossan said, “It is great to see such a significant and long-awaited investment in the Illies Water Treatment Plant. The upgrade will be of enormous benefit to the people of Inishowen by supporting not only economic and social growth but also ensuring the provision of a secure and reliable water supply for all.”

The upgrade works will modernise the current water treatment processes at the plant including disinfection systems, sludge handling and treatment systems, monitoring and instrumentation systems and the construction of new kiosks.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. A spokesperson told how they are committed to enabling communities in Donegal to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.

Uisce Éireann is also currently upgrading the wastewater network infrastructure in Buncrana, reducing the risk of sewer flooding and addressing non-compliant sewer overflows into Lough Swilly.