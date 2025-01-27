'You are now entering Derry - an apartheid-free zone' signs to be erected
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of this year's anniversary events Bloody Sunday Trust will erect a number of signs at entrances to the city stating, “You are now entering Derry - an apartheid-free zone”.
The signage will be launched by the Palestinian Youth Movement.
Tony Doherty, chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust, said: “As we gather to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday we do so with Palestine at the front of our hearts and minds. Derry has faced down many injustices nationally and internationally over the years and will do so again.
“It is important that we remember that the apartheid system is a root cause of the problems in Palestine, even while it is being overshadowed as an issue by the ongoing Israeli genocide.
“This would be a fitting and very welcome way to mark the anniversary of Bloody Sunday.”
The Trust said the issuing of arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, the use of starvation and the deliberate targeting of medical facilities “further criminalises the Zionist apartheid regime”.
A spokesperson said: “The ICC action follows on from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Opinion, delivered on July 19 this year, that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land, including settlements and their infrastructure, are unlawful and ordered that the occupation must be brought to an end.
“The ICJ opinion also rules that all states have an ‘obligation not to recognize as legal the situation arising from the unlawful presence of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory’ and ‘not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel’s illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory’.
“If international law is to retain any credibility the ICC and ICJ interventions must hasten the ending of the apartheid regime just as international pressure, including sanctions, brought an end to apartheid in South Africa.
“Derry will always stand in solidarity with Palestine against the injustices they are facing and has repeatedly expressed support for the right of the Palestinian people to freedom and self determination.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.