Young people urged to cease lighting fires on Termonbacca grounds amid safety concerns

There are concerns that a ‘child will be seriously hurt’ or that ‘irreparable damage’ will be caused to the monastery at Termonbacca due to increasing numbers of youths lighting fires on the grounds.

On Monday, the Carmelite Friars highlighted how, ‘every summer,’ there is an issue with young people lighting fires on the property of the Carmelite Priory and Retreat Centre.

However, this year, the issue has been a ‘particular problem,’ despite the young people being made aware of the dangers.

It was highlighted how there are very old and large trees in the wooded area in which the fires are being lit.

Termonbacca in Derry. Picture Margaret McLaughlin

A spokesperson said: "Groups of young children and teenage boys and girls have been on the grounds almost every evening lighting fires in the wooded area next to the monastery.

"There are some very old, large trees there which would put the building at risk if they were to fall. We have tried speaking to these young people and explaining the dangers to them however, it has been to no avail.

“Last night they were removing rubbish from the bins to use as material to burn. We are very concerned that if this behavior continues, a child will be seriously hurt or irreparable damage will be caused to the property.”

Parents are being urged to speak to their children about the matter.

"We would urge parents to speak to your children and ask that they do not light fires on the property. We appreciate your help in keeping Termonbacca and the local young people safe.”