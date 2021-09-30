Zero Carbon Hydrogen bus makes pit stop in Derry

The Zero Carbon Bus Tour was hosted by the Planet Mark team and featured a number of digital and physical events to demonstrate what zero carbon means, why it is important and how organisations can align with net zero targets.

The UK wide tour aims to gather carbon stories of actions and initiatives being taken by organisations, community groups, services and individuals to play their part in creating a sustainable future.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said:"Shaping a brighter future is not something any one organisation can achieve alone and requires collaborative and decisive action.

Stephen Gillespie, Director of Business and Culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council, with the Hydrogen bus when it visited the Guildhall.

"I am delighted that the City has been included in the Zero Carbon Bus Tour which delivered a key message on how we can all play our part in reducing global emissions and create a healthier zero carbon world in the future.

"As a Council we have committed to recognise the need to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions to minimise future global warming and being ready for the unavoidable impacts of climate change.

"We have recently declared a Climate Emergency and launched our Climate Change Adaption Plan where we have committed to do all we can to combat the problem,” he added.

The event hosted at the Guildhall was attended by local businesses and stakeholders who discussed the concept of net zero carbon and why it is critical for businesses.

The Zero Carbon Bus Tour made a Maiden City pit stop this week.

You can learn more about the Zero Carbon Tour or make your net zero pledge by visiting zerocarbontour.com.