Each initiative in the hub will host a different day of each week next week. This week, the initiatives will explain in the ‘Journal’ what they do so that people can get the most out of next week.

Today, Helen Boyle from the Little Footprints Parent Peer Support Group and Gráinne O’Neill from the Toy Library explain what they do.

Helen said: “The little footprints parents peers support drop-in operates out of the Zerowaste Hub on Spencer Road on a Tuesday from 10am - 1pm.

“As well as offering support amongst parents and caregivers, we signpost to Zerowaste North West (ZWNW) Parenting Programmes, in baby wearing, cloth napping, baby lead weaning and breastfeeding support.

“The drop in is for both parents and children aged 0- 5 years. Little footprints holds space for forming new supportive connections, that promote well-being, while enjoying a cuppa and a chat. We have plenty of toys, books and sing-a-longs to entertain our younger visitors.

“At the ZWNW Little footprints Parent Peer Support Group, we aim to encourage eco-friendly parenting. The support group is co-ordinated by parents who believe in the worth of being a lived experience practitioner.

“On June 14, AWARE will facilitate their mood matters parent and baby programme at the ZWNW Hub to highlight the importance of looking after your mental health while navigating looking after small children.

“As well as weekly meet ups every Tuesday from 10am till 1pm at the ZWNW Hub we will be hosting two family fun days during the summer holidays at the beautiful St Columb’s Park House, details of which will be available on our social network pages closer to the time.

“We look forward to connecting with you all during our launch day on May 31 2022 from 10am till 1pm.”

The Toy Library came to light after a discussion Gráinne’s son Darragh had with his granny, Gráinne’s mum, Carmel Mulrine. She then looked into it and found that it was something done elsewhere. Gráinne explained: “The Toy Library was inspired by models in other parts of the country such as Carrickmacross, whereby children can get ‘new’ toys every month. The idea is that children will borrow from a wide range of toys then return them and get some more. The hope is that this will put less pressure on parents to buy new, reduce the ‘stuff’ that clutters up the house and reduce the waste created through buying new.

“Lots of children and their caring adults have been involved in shaping and informing what toys should be included in the Toy Library, and as much as possible toys have been sourced second hand. There have been nostalgic donations of toys from people who had kept them for decades, previously belonging to themselves or their children.

“The Toy Library launch on Tuesday May 31 from 1.30pm - 3.30pm, will be an opportunity to drop in to the Zero Waste Hub, learn more about joining the Toy Library, and if you want you can make a donation of toys within the following categories: large outdoor toys, large indoor toys, musical instruments, circus equipment, dressing up toys, building blocks, jigsaws and board games. Only those in good condition please!”

The Zero Waste North West Repair Cafe will take place on Saturday, May 28 in Creggan Country Park. Bring along anything you need fixed or repaired.