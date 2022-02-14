Fake money circulating in Derry

Counterfeit notes are circulating in Derry.

The PSNI has issued a warning after receiving reports illegal notes are being passed in the Derry City & Strabane area.

"We would encourage businesses and members of the public to check any notes to ensure they are legal tender. This can be done by use of ultra violet lights or pens," the PSNI stated.

"Genuine customers will not mind waiting while you check a note is legal tender.