Fake money circulating in Derry
Citizens and businesses are being encouraged to be on the alert for fake money following reports that counterfeit currency is circulating in the city.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:20 am
Updated
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:21 am
The PSNI has issued a warning after receiving reports illegal notes are being passed in the Derry City & Strabane area.
"We would encourage businesses and members of the public to check any notes to ensure they are legal tender. This can be done by use of ultra violet lights or pens," the PSNI stated.
"Genuine customers will not mind waiting while you check a note is legal tender.
"If you have received counterfeit currency or if anyone tries to pass any counterfeit notes please contact police on 101 to report the incident," the force added.