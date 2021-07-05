Fire service confirm O’Doherty & Sons fire was likely caused by lightning
The fire service have confirmed the devastating fire which destroyed the O’Doherty & Sons Ltd. coffin factory in Strabane on Sunday was probably caused by lightning.
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “Following our investigation, we can confirm that a lightning strike was the most likely cause of the fire at a commercial premises on Railway Street, Strabane yesterday (Sunday 4 July 2021).
“At the height of the incident 10 Fire Appliances including 4 Specialist Vehicles, and approximately 80 Firefighters were in attendance. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used jets and Aerial Appliances to tackle the fire.
“Our Firefighters worked hard under challenging conditions, to make sure the fire was kept under control and prevent it spreading to surrounding properties.
“The incident was dealt with by 12.39pm on Monday, July 5, 2021.”