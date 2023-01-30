The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has given the Government and fire service employers ten days to come forward with a pay offer acceptable to its members.

On Monday afternoon it was confirmed that 88% of firefighters balloted voted in favour of strike a strike on a UK-wide turnout of 73 per cent.

In the north, the result was even stronger, with 94% voting Yes on a 68% turnout.

Firefighters have voted overwhelmingly for strike action.

If industrial action goes ahead it will be the first nation-wide fire strike over pay since 2003.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: "Firefighters in NI have spoken. This is an overwhelming vote for strike action by NI firefighters against an offer which would mean further significant cuts to real terms wages for firefighters and control room staff.

"They have already lost at least 12% of the value of their pay since 2010.

"NI is one of the FBU's strongest areas in terms of membership and support for industrial action; this vote demonstrates that very clearly.”

Mr. Wrack referred to reports that the British Army could be deployed to provide emergency fire cover in the event of a strike going ahead.

"The severity of the situation has been highlighted in recent days, with reports that troops will be drafted into NI during the dispute,” he stated.

However, he said he was hopeful of a resolution to the dispute.

"As a union, we remain open to dialogue with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. We still hope we can avoid a strike.

"The government has refused to make funding available for a decent pay offer to firefighters and control staff. We registered our pay claim in May 2022. It’s outrageous that, eight months on, we still do not have acceptable offer from our employers.

