Four admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

Four people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 4:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 5:07 pm

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (two patients) and 70-79 (two patients).

Figures show 41 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

One (10%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; seven (70%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (20%) were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.

In terms of general occupancy 6.50% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.16% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.98% over capacity; 7.34% were ‘awaiting admission.’

