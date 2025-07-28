O'NEILLS FOYLE CUP tournament organiser Philip Devlin admitted staging the 2025 event was 'the biggest challenge we've ever had' with over 20,000 players and almost 1,000 teams involved over the six day festival of youth football.​

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The showpiece finals at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday afternoon brought another hugely successful tournament to a conclusion in front of over 1,000 supporters at the home of Derry City Football Club.

The U16 Final between Spanish outfit Mercadarios CF and Donegal Underage League was the last of an incredible 3,664 fixtures that were played throughout Derry and the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no end to the obstacles in the way of the organising committee and its growing band of volunteers since Monday morning's traditional parade kicked everything off.

Road works had caused havoc with traffic in the city but those concerns were quickly allayed on Tuesday morning with restrictions lifted and from then on the Foyle Cup 'ran smoothly.'

It took a phenomenal amount of planning and there was no shortage of headaches for Mr Devlin and his team but it all proved worthwhile in the end.

"There's no doubt that this was the biggest challenge we ever had," he said. "It was significantly the largest number of teams. We had nearly 3,700 matches to be played in the space of six days. Thursday was always the big day where we had 800 games. How we pulled it off, honestly it was down to a serious amount of planning. Crazy amount of hard work with a lot of excellent volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Here at Brandywell there was an unbelievable turnout for the Foyle Cup finals. There were over 1,000 people here for the U12 final which is amazing."

There were 950 teams from the various age groups from as far away as America and South Africa taking part. Records have been broken every year but is there the capacity to hit the 1,000 mark next year?

"If it's the same size I think we'll need a few more volunteers. We were bringing bus men in from everywhere. There were 950 teams. There were three stadiums we didn't have this year because of works going on and things like that but we're told they're back online again next season.

"So 950 was a mammoth task there's no doubt about it but because of the success we probably will get more applications but we have to manage it and be aware of the people of the city with parking and travelling and traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Monday there were four road closures and it was crazy. Once they were opened up on Tuesday morning the rest of the week ran smoothly. We're not too worried about traffic and travel but we have to look at parking in certain areas. We did our best and worked with a heavy band of volunteers who were out laying cones and closing roads through DFI and the Road Service. We will assess it and see if this is our max or can we go more."

It's wasn't just a memorable week for all those young footballers who took part but the experience was 'priceless' for the team of referees involved and Mr Devlin paid tribute to the officials, including 12 American referees who travelled to Derry for the event.

In the U12 Foyle Cup Final on Saturday, it was the youngest ever team of officials who took charge of the match with 17 year-old referee Stan Sainsbury and his officials Aodhan Mullan (15) and Eoin Cooley (16).

"The officials for the U12 match were the youngest officials ever at a under-12 final. The referee was 17 years of age. He was ably assisted by Eoin Cooley who was 16 and Aodhan Mullan at 15. The fourth official brought that average age up a bit with Marty Dunne. Marty is brilliant with them. He talks to them and keeps them right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mentoring these people are getting this week has been priceless. From the likes of people like Martin Dunne. Richard Fullicks is over here from England. His wife [Stacey] refereed the women's FA Cup Final this year. He's a VAR referee with the Premier League as well.

"So having these people here was great. And the links they've made with the American referees have been great. I know they've arranged to go to Florida in January to referee at a tournament. So it's not only the young footballers, it's the young referees who get a lot out of this as well."

There's been many memorable moments from this year's tournament. Mr Devlin has spent most of the six days in front of a computer and on the phone and only managed to get in a handful of matches but he had a clear highlight involving a pitch invasion at Judges Road.

"We had FC Boston yesterday playing at City of Derry Rugby club. All the local sides took a liking to them. They were in the Rose Bowl final but Derry lads were around shouting 'FC Boston' and when they scored there was a pitch invasion by 11 year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a great spectacle and it leaves such a great impression on the American teams, or the Australian, South African teams, English teams that are coming over. People ask why they keep coming back. The football, the people, the playing surfaces, the officials, the organisation. There's so many different aspects to why people continue to come back."