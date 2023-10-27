Free Derry rally in response to ‘ongoing violence and oppression in Palestine’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group is also calling for the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador from Ireland.

In a statement, Chair Catherine Hutton. said: “The situation in Gaza is dire. At the time of writing almost 7,000 Palestinians have lost their lives this year as a result of actions by the Israeli military.”

The IPSC said it supports the calls for an immediate ceasefire but rejects any notion that there is a war between comparable armies.

A previous rally at Free Derry Corner

"Israel is a nuclear power. It has one of the largest armies in the world. Almost every weapon they have in their armoury comes from the US or Britain.

"We reject the notion that Israel is engaged in a legal right of self defence.

"Under international law there are no clauses for vengeance, collective punishment, or ethnic cleansing.”

A rally has been called by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Ms. Hutton claimed that ‘countries supporting them are breaking international humanitarian law’.

"The powerful have chosen their side. They take the side of the oppressor therefore it is ever more crucial for ordinary people to come out to support the oppressed. We must and will stand for Gaza.

"We support international law and call on the International Criminal Court to move against Israel and her allies for their egregious breaches of it. Derry people know right from wrong. We know what it is like to be oppressed. To have our loved ones gunned down. We are all Palestinians.”

The rally was called as the UN’s top humanitarian official in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lynn Hastings, appealed for the protection of civilians and reiterated calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the more than 220 people held captive by Hamas since the group’s deadly incursion into Israel on October 7.

On Wednesday the heaviest daily death toll was reported in Gaza by the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, which said 756 were killed, including 344 children, bringing total fatalities in the territory to 6,547 since the start of Israel’s retaliation for Hamas’ attacks on October 7.

With bombardments continuing, according to the Gaza authorities, some 1,600 people including 900 children have been reported missing and may be under rubble.

Reports of an overnight Israeli military incursion using tanks in northern Gaza on Friday followed another series of calls by the Israeli Defense Forces for civilians in Gaza City to evacuate.

Ms. Hastings said: “When the evacuation routes are bombed, when people north as well as south are caught up in hostilities, when the essentials for survival are lacking, and when there are no assurances for return, people are left with nothing but impossible choices”, she said, insisting that “nowhere is safe in Gaza”.

On Wednesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We have set two goals for this war: To eliminate Hamas by destroying its military and governing abilities, and to do everything possible to bring our captives home. All Hamas terrorists are dead men walking – above ground, below ground, outside Gaza.”