Hundreds of people packed Guildhall Square on Saturday for a ‘rally for Palestine’ organised by the Derry Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The protest was called in solidarity with the over two million people in Gaza – half of them children – who have been cut off from water, food, medicine and fuel as a result of the Gaza siege.

Catherine Hutton, from the Derry IPSC said: “In this city Palestine has always been in our hearts but I ask everyone and I'm talking about political groups, community groups, no matter what your differences, unite for Palestine. Don't let political differences or anything else get in your way.”

Niall McCarroll, Chair of Derry Trades Union Council, said: “We hear some say that Israel has the right to defend itself. The reality is though - Israel is defending itself as a direct consequence of it breaking international law.

"This latest episode in the call for Palestinian self determination and liberation has opened a window into the soul of the world and DTUC will always stand with Palestine.”

The demonstration took place as Israel continued its bombardment of Gaza following Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, in which at least 1,400 Israelis were killed. Approximately 200 people were taken hostage.

Gaza’s health ministry says at least 4,651 people, including over 1,900 children, have been killed by Israel in air strikes.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, has said it is collecting evidence of war crimes on all sides.

Guildhall Square was filled with Palestinian flags, alongside banners and placards calling for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador.

Ms. Hutton urged demonstrators to ‘stand with Palestine’ and support an all-Ireland boycott of Israeli goods on October 28.

"Use your power, the power of your pockets, the power of your votes, that is the only way that Israel will learn and pay the price for the oppression and occupation of the Palestinian people,” she said.

Ms. Hutton led chants of ‘Free Palestine’, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ and ‘1, 2, 3, 4, Occupation no more’.

“I am so proud to be a Derry woman. I am so proud of every single person from Derry who has turned out today and I know that this will reach people in Palestine.

"Free Derry Corner is a symbol you will see painted on every street corner in Palestine. Please, keep up the momentum, keep up the support, keep up the solidarity,” said Ms. Hutton.

Meanwhile, Galway-born Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, UN independent Special Rapporteur, with colleague Morris Tidball-Binz, has said Hamas’ actions on October 7 were war crimes and and that Israel’s siege ‘may constitute the war crime of starvation of civilians’.

Equally, they said: "Schools and hospitals filled with civilians - primarily women and children - cannot constitute a legitimate military target for either State or non-state armed groups.

"The grievous destruction of Al-Ahli hospital underscores the humanitarian consequence of non-compliance with IHL. Persons fleeing from military bombing must not be targeted. Breaches of these fundamental rules would constitute war crimes and may also constitute crimes against humanity.”

1 . There was a large attendance at the rally for Palestine in Derry on Saturday. There was a large attendance at the rally for Palestine in Derry on Saturday. Photo: IPSC Photo Sales

2 . Hundreds of people attended the rally for Palestine in Derry city centre on Saturday. Hundreds of people attended the rally for Palestine in Derry city centre on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales

3 . The scene in Guildhall Square after the rally on Saturday afternoon. The scene in Guildhall Square after the rally on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales

4 . Darach MacDonald, Eamonn McCann and Felicity McCall of the Derry and North West Branch of the National Union of Journalists at the demonstration. Darach MacDonald, Eamonn McCann and Felicity McCall of the Derry and North West Branch of the National Union of Journalists at the demonstration. Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales