The incident is reported to have occurred at around 1am at the junction of Learmount Road and Altinure Road, where a man sustained a leg injury after an incident involving a tractor.

The victim was subsequently taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are re-issuing their appeal to anyone with information about this incident, or who may have been travelling on the Altinure Road at around 1am and saw what happened, or captured dash cam footage of the incident, to call 101, and quote reference number 1270 of 22/08/22."

PSNI