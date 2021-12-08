Glenshane Road in Derry closed due to serious RTC
Part of the Glenshane Road has been closed following a serious road traffic collision this evening near Claudy.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:08 pm
Police are currently at the scene and the road is closed.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a serious Road Traffic Collision on the Glenshane Road, near Claudy.
"There will be several diversions put in place either side starting at Tamnaherin Road on the Derry/Londonderry side and then at the Gulf Road, this may need to be extended.
"Given the weather and likely heavy traffic please try and avoid the area and find alternative routes if you have to travel.
"The road is expected to be closed for a significant period of time."