Glenshane Road in Derry closed due to serious RTC

Part of the Glenshane Road has been closed following a serious road traffic collision this evening near Claudy.

By Brendan McDaid
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:08 pm
PSNI.

Police are currently at the scene and the road is closed.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a serious Road Traffic Collision on the Glenshane Road, near Claudy.

"There will be several diversions put in place either side starting at Tamnaherin Road on the Derry/Londonderry side and then at the Gulf Road, this may need to be extended.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Given the weather and likely heavy traffic please try and avoid the area and find alternative routes if you have to travel.

"The road is expected to be closed for a significant period of time."