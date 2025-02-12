The Jim McDaid 80th Birthday Celebration Sprint winner Cals Storm pictured with winning owner Michael Calvert (kneeling), Jim McDaid is standing behind him they are surrounded by all Jim’s extended family. Photo by John Killen

​There was a seven race card at Brandywell on Monday night and it was a good night for Belfast based trainer Michael Taggart who had a double on the card.

​The first leg of the double came in the fifth race over 500 yards. Blackstone Senna – a May ‘22 bitch - was beaten at odds-on in her last race at Lifford over 525 yards. She looked all over a winner in that race when she led by several lengths but the demanding uphill home straight in Lifford took its toll and she faded to finish second.

The step back in trip to 500 yards at Brandywell was just what was required. She was 2/1 to win from trap three but didn’t lead in the race. It was Meet More Often from trap one that led into the back straight.

However, going into the final bends, Blackstone Senna shot through to take the lead and won by three lengths in a time of 27.98 for her Derry based owner Paul Ryan.

Sensible Trend pictured with, from left, Lorcan Crossan, Majella Crossan and Stephen Brown.

And the Taggart kennel’s second leg of the winning double came in the next race, also over 500 yards. Half Halt from trap one was well supported from 6/4 into 4/6 to win but Jolly Draw, the Taggart runner, also came in for support at 2/1 before the off .

At trap rise the favourite missed the break but Jolly Draw showed good early pace to lead from trap four around the opening bends and was four lengths clear along the back straight. He won by a length in a time of 27.99 to land the double for the Belfast based kennel.

The second race on the card was the Jim McDaid 80th birthday celebration sprint and Cals Storm, who was returning after a lay-off, made every post a winning one in a time of 16.87 for Coleraine based owner Michael Calvert at odds of 2/1. And it was great to see Jim and his family and friends out at the winning line for a special presentation after the race.

Jim, who has been attending the Brandywell Track for over 50 years, deserved to be recognised in this special way.

Race 6 winner at Brandywell, Jolly Draw pictured with Sean Rouse.

Racing next Monday night at the track starts at 8pm.

Meanwhile, there will be racing as normal tomorrow night and on Sunday night this weekend at Lifford.

There will be two finals of competitions down for decision. The first final will be the Lifford Stadium 525 and there was two semi-finals last week at the track.

In the first, A sweet Damsel was a very impressive winner. The June ‘22 bitch was having her first race at the track but she was well punted from 2/1 into 6/4 before the off. And her followers had not a moment’s worry. She flew out from trap four and came home a winner by over six lengths in 29.14 for Donegal based owner Kyle McCarron and trainer Martin Gallagher.

In the second semi-final the same connections had the 6/4 favourite Freedom Tonic running from trap four but she lost any chance of winning after a slow start. Comer Canal from trap two led around the opening bends and into the home straight but she didn’t tire and Gamble Frank from trap six went on to win in a time of 29.57 for Ballymena based owner John McQuillian.

So looking at tomorrow night’s final it's impossible to oppose A Sweet Damsel from trap four in the final and she will be a short priced favourite to win.

The trackside Restaurant 525 will be the second final on the card and in the first semi-final last week Rusty's Councel owned by Georgia Gibbons and trained by her father Declan Crossan a 2/1 shot came from off the pace to win in a time of 29.33. The same connections had the winner of the second semi-final also Sensible Trend running from trap six was a 7/4 shot to win and he was an easy winner in a very good time of 28.93.

Tomorrow’s final will have an odds-on favourite, Sensible Trend who runs from his favoured trap six and it will be a major shock if he does win this final for his Donegal based connections.

First race tomorrow night at 7.45pm and Sunday night’s card at 6.30pm.