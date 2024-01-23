Groundbreaking diverse theatre company, Skyzdalimit, coming to Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Skyzdalimit is the foremost diverse touring musical theatre company in the UK and Ireland.

Skyzdalimit was founded in Omagh in 2010, with the aim of making theatre more diverse and attracting mainstream audiences to promote diversity and inclusion. It currently has 38 learning-disabled and autistic performers and has a waiting list of avid actors and actresses wishing to join. It has also assisted parents set up three similar theatre groups across Tyrone and Fermanagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pearse McCloskey, Skyzdalimit founder said: “I was really surprised to find out that there were no other diverse musical theatre companies like Skyzdalimit, apart from the groups we helped set up in Tyrone and Fermanagh, operating across the UK & Ireland. It’s really the reason why we started to tour our shows in 2019. We know how life-transforming performing is for our cast and families and we don’t want other learning-disabled or autistic people and their families to miss out on an incredible and fun opportunity to enhance their lives.

The cast of Skyzdalimit with supporter, Stephen O'Neill.

“We’ve sold out theatres in Dublin and Belfast and this will be our first time in Derry. We are very excited about that!”

Skyzdalimit has won the plaudits of celebrities- Lisa McGee, Grandad Joe, Ian McElhinney, Diona Doherty, Dr. Who and the A-word’s Christopher Ecclestone, Tim McGarry, Paddy Raff, First Minister designate, Michelle O’Neill, who went to see their show in Belfast and last but not least by any means, Oscar winner, James Martin or now Dr. James Martin MBE!

James, who has Down Syndrome, has praised the latest performance of Skyzdalimit as “brilliant”. He said: “I went to see their show at The Mac in Belfast and I was just blown away with their talent. I had never seen anything like it. They were just brilliant. They brought the house down!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really like the message they’re trying to get across- by touring- to inspire others with a learning disability or autism to get on the stage, to enhance their lives and promote inclusion and diversity. “I know that if there wasn’t a diverse drama group like Babosh in Belfast when I was growing up, I wouldn’t have an Oscar today. I would encourage anyone with a learning disability or autism to take up acting from an early age by joining a group like Skyzdalimit”

James Martin MBE with his Oscar and Baftas

Donegal native, Pearse, concludes: “James’ stardom has shown other actors with disabilities that it is possible for them to make the big time. There’s no better time than now to be inspired by James Martin’s historic and extraordinary achievement. I sincerely hope that James Martin’s Oscar success will be ‘the catalyst to change the public perception to diverse theatre, while inspiring learning disabled and autistic people to start new theatre groups around the country and produce more talent like James Martin”’.”

AutismNI, MencapNI, Donegal Down Syndrome and local Derry learning-disability group, Destined are partners with Skyzdalimit on this project to promote the show in Derry and the Nort West.

Charlene Keenan, Destined Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Skyzdalimit. They’re pioneers in their field, their shows are fantastic and they are inspirational. With Derry being such a musical city, it’s time we had a group like Skyzdalimit to offer musical theatre performing opportunities to our learning disabled and autistic communities. We can’t wait to see this show!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d encourage families with learning-disabled or autistic children to go to see this show to see for themselves what their children could aspire to achieve on stage in the future and how their lives could be transformed. The future is bright!”