Irish Coastguard helicopter made emergency landing at Derry after ‘serious incident’
An Irish Coastguard helicopter had to make an emergency landing at City of Derry Airport after suffering a ‘serious incident’ in flight, it has emerged.
Details of the incident were made public by Senator Gerard Craughwell who raised the incident in the Senate last Thursday.
It has emerged the Sligo-stationed R118 helicopter – which is a familiar sight over Derry and Donegal where it often responds to emergency incidents – experienced problems on Sunday, February 5.
Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Craughwell said: “This morning [Thursday, February 9] I received information that R117 [sic, the 117 is based at Waterford] from Sligo was flying off Derry on Sunday.
"The aircraft was overstressed, lost control and exceeded its maximum airspeed. The UK Civil Aviation Authority has impounded the aircraft to conduct a full investigation.”
Senator Craughwell claimed the ‘aircraft was held in Derry airport from Sunday afternoon until Tuesday evening’ before it resumed operations.
A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch confirmed: “On Sunday, February 5, the Branch was notified of an Irish Coastguard helicopter which made an emergency landing at City of Derry airport, Eglinton after suffering a serious incident in flight.
"An investigation has been launched and inspectors are in the process of gathering evidence about the circumstances of this event. A report will be published on the AAIB website once the investigation is complete.”
The R118 aircraft involved in the incident is a Sikorsky S-92 helicopter operated under contract to the Irish Coastguard by the United States-based CHC Helicopter.
The ‘Journal’ put Senator Craughwell’s statement to the Department of Transport in Dublin and asked it for further details relating to the incident.