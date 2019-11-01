‘Irish unity offers us better future’ - MEP

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has issued an open invite to local people to have their say on Irish unity before a team of international MEPs at a public meeting in Derry this evening, Friday, November 1.

The panel discussion is being held at the Guildhall from 7pm, and there will be a number of MEPs from across Europe in attendance.

Speaking ahead of the event Ms. Anderson said: “Whilst the EU/British Brexit Deal avoids ‘no deal’, it’s still Brexit. Brexit will harm us all in any form.

“This Brexit deal has a messy and ugly Assembly consent mechanism which will be triggered four years after it comes into effect – needing a simple majority of MLAs to support the continuation of EU rules applying to the north.

“This Brexit deal still takes us out of the EU against our democratically expressed will. We, after all, voted to remain.

“The good news is – we can return. On April 29, 2017 – the EU council sent a strong message to the people of Ireland when it stated that in the event of Irish reunification, the whole of Ireland will remain in the EU. The European Parliament has acknowledged “the legitimacy of whatever choice is freely exercised” by the majority of the people in the north to our right to self-determination as recognised in the Good Friday Agreement: Irish self determination is legislated for in both British and Irish law.”

Ms. Anderson said the Good Friday Agreement provides a ‘peaceful democratic pathway’ back into the EU via Irish Unity.

“ There has been an outpouring of work produced on the necessary planning and preparing for constitutional change in Ireland and that has been a response to the thousands who are exchanging views about Ireland’s constitutional future - a better Ireland in a better Europe,” she said.

“Irish unity offers a better future for us all. So join the conversation. Join me Friday, in the Guildhall at 7pm with MEPs from across Europe who are in Derry and Donegal to hear your views.”