Light aircraft bounced and crashed into a fence post in Co. Derry
A light aircraft bounced and crashed into a fence post during a botched landing in Co. Derry in July.
Details of the incident are contained in the Air Accidents Investigation Branch's monthly bulletin for October.
The incident occurred on July 18, 2021, when the EV-97 Eurostar SL plane bounced and drifted left upon landing at the Causeway Airfield, Coleraine.
It was among a number of record-only investigations reviewed from the period July to August 2021.
"The pilot tried to go-around but the left wing hit a fence post to the left of the runway causing the aircraft to swing further left. The undercarriage collapsed and the right wing struck the fence. Lack of recency and dehydration may have contributed to the accident," the AAIB states.