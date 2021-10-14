Light aircraft bounced and crashed into a fence post in Co. Derry

The incident occurred on July 18, 2021, when the EV-97 Eurostar SL plane bounced and drifted left upon landing at the Causeway Airfield, Coleraine .

"The pilot tried to go-around but the left wing hit a fence post to the left of the runway causing the aircraft to swing further left. The undercarriage collapsed and the right wing struck the fence. Lack of recency and dehydration may have contributed to the accident," the AAIB states.