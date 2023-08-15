Mairead Doherty will be laid to rest in the Long Tower on Wednesday.

The young Derry mother will be laid to rest in the City Cemetery after Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church at 11am.

Ms. Doherty, who was from the Bogside and in her 30s, died in a tragic road accident on the Culmore Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries following the one vehicle collision near the Alder Road and the Springfield Road.

Ms. Doherty’s funeral will leave her mother’s house in Durrow Park at 10.20am on Wednesday.

As a mark of respect Féile’s ‘Féile in the Square’ event that was due to take place on Tuesday has been cancelled.

If wished donations in lieu of flowers to Road safe NI via the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/roadsafeni or c/o Sean Carr, Funeral Director.