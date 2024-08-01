Male pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Derry
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A male pedestrian was taken to hospital after a road traffic collision with a car in Derry on Wednesday evening.
Police told the ‘Journal’ that they were aware of a road traffic collision (RTC) involving a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred on the Northland Road in the city at around 6.20pm on Wednesday, July 31.
The male pedestrian was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) following the collision, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.