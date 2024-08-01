Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital after a road traffic collision with a car in Derry on Wednesday evening.

Police told the ‘Journal’ that they were aware of a road traffic collision (RTC) involving a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred on the Northland Road in the city at around 6.20pm on Wednesday, July 31.

The male pedestrian was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) following the collision, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed.