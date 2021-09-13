Man sustains ‘serious injuries’ in Clonmany road traffic collision
Gardai in Inishowen are investigating a road traffic collision in Clonmany on Sunday night which resulted in a pedestrian sustaining ‘serious injuries.’
Monday, 13th September 2021, 2:59 pm
Inishowen Garda Superintendent Goretti Sheridan said the incident occurred on Main Street, Clonmany just after 12 midnight on Sunday, September 12.
She confirmed that one car was involved, as well as a male pedestrian. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition is not currently known.
Supt Sheridan appealed for anyone who witnessed anything before or after the incident or who may have dash cam footage which would aid Gardai in their investigation to contact Buncrana Gardai on 00353 74 93 20540.