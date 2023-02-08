Mayor Duffy opens Book of Condolence for victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake

Councillor Duffy said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey and Syria as they try to come to terms with this terrible tragedy.

"My heart goes out to all those who have lost loved ones or who are waiting on news of family members who are missing. The scenes of the aftermath of the earthquake are just heart-breaking and I want to send a message of solidarity and support to all those involved in the rescue operation."

The Book of Condolence is now available to sign in the Guildhall in person. Alternatively citizens can sign it online via the Council website at - https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Mayor/Mayor/Mayors-Book-of-Condolences/Book-of-Condolence-for-victims-of-the-earthquake-iMayor Duffy

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Sandra Duffy, opens a Book of Condolence for the victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

"I would encourage everyone in the local community o share in the grief and to express their condolence and sympathy by signing the Book of Condolence at the Guildhall or online via the Council website.

“I would also like to reach out to members of the local Turkish and Syrian community across the North West and offer them my support at this very difficult time,” said the mayor.

Many thousands of people were killed after an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale took place in Pazarcık, Kahramanmaraş in south eastern Turkey at 4.17am local time on Monday, February 6, 2023.