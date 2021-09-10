Mayor Graham Warke helps launch Afghanistan refugee appeal in Derry
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke, helped launch a new Afghanistan refugee appeal in the city today
Friday, 10th September 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 2:40 pm
The Mayor joined Joan Gali at Ebrington to launch a Collection Point for new/nearly new clothes for Afghanistan refugees.
Fr. Sean O’Donnell, Parish of Glendermott and Strathfoyle and Rev. Peter Morris, Clooney Hall Methodist Church, pictured, lent their support to the appeal.