Mayor Sandra Duffy to attend vigil in Strabane in memory of three family members killed in accident

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy

The vigil will be held at the Grotto in Strabane on Friday, April 28.

The event takes place following the deaths of Mr. McKane, his sister Christine McKane and their aunt Julie McSorley who were travelling from England to Strabane when they were involved in a fatal collision on Thursday morning.

Mayor Duffy spoke about the shock and sadness of the incident and assured the families and friends of the victims they had everyone in the district’s support.

She said: “It’s times like these when our community resilience comes to the fore and local people from across the community come together to share in the grief and provide the comfort and support that is needed at such a difficult time.”

She continued by highlighting the nature of the incident before calling for road infrastructure to be improved to prevent something like this happening again,

“This tragic incident once again puts the spotlight on the urgent need for road infrastructure on this important artillery route between Derry and Dublin.

"We cannot continue to mourn lost loved ones. Road safety must be put ahead of costs and work to build a new A5 must be prioritised as a matter of urgency."