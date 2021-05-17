Mayor to attend launch of Campaign of Hope

The messages have been written by local schools and community groups on laser cut wooden tags which will be attached to the tree with yellow ribbons to symbolise JCI Derry’s plan to turn the city sunshine yellow with hope following COVID-19.

Through the messages, young people have expressed their hopes and optimism for the future following the many challenges presented by COVID-19 in the past year.

The event launches the ‘Campaign of Hope’ which will see a series of small to medium sized events held from May to December 2021 on the concept of hope and engaging young people in the message, including a key ‘Day of Hope’ event in August.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Brian Tierney, said it is a fantastic initiative.

“I’d like to congratulate the Derry Junior Chamber for the work they have put into this very important campaign which will focus on how we can give young people and everyone across our city and district a chance to focus on hope, on moving forward from COVID-19, and on what we have to be thankful for.

“As a Council we are looking forward to continuing to work with the Chamber team on this campaign and on spreading the positive yellow colour across Derry. There are wonderful plans in place already to work with children and young people in our community and I have no doubt this will have a huge impact in helping everyone focus on moving away from COVID-19 and looking after ourselves physically and mentally,” he said.

Junior Chamber Derry President, Jonathan Black said: “We aim to spread optimism as people ponder on ‘Hope’, and how to make our hopes a reality as we rebuild our city and ourselves after Covid-19.”

Junior Chamber Member and Youth Worker, Cathy Malcolm, added: “Our youth, and sadly often our most disadvantaged young people, have been deeply impacted by the lack of support and schooling that was forced upon us as a response to the pandemic.