McDonald’s commitment to bring in paper straws welcomed

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins has welcomed the decision by the McDonalds chain to ditch plastic straws.

The SDLP local Environment spokesperson said McDonald’s were the latest company to opt out of using some single use plastic products which can take hundreds of years to decompose.

“They have committed to ditch the plastic straws and use paper ones and will roll this out in all UK and Ireland restaurants from September this year,” Colr. Dobbins said.

“McDonald’s claim to use 1.8 million straws daily in the UK alone and it is encouraging to hear that they listen to the concerns of not only environmental lobbyists but to their customers too and as the majority of McDonald’s customers are children, it is heartening that the drive to eradicate single use plastics is being driven by our children, whose futures we are trying to protect.

Colr. Dobbins said she hoped McDonald’s will now roll this out world-wide and that other fast food companies would follow their lead.