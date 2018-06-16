McEntee says peace bridge is symbolic of EU’s bona fides

Derry’s iconic peace bridge is a symbol of how the European Union has been integral to the peace process in Ireland and Britain, Helen McEntee, Dublin’s Minister of State for European Affairs told an influential summit of business people, politicians and academics in London this week.

“The EU has supported the building of peace financially,” Minister McEntee told the Financial Times ‘Brexit & Beyond’ Summit on Tuesday.

“This is most evident through the PEACE and INTERREG programmes administered by the Special EU Programme Body – another of the North-South Implementation Bodies, which have supported projects from grand infrastructure such as the peace bridge in Derry to community level programmes – all of which are designed to embed peace, break down barriers and rebuild relationships.

“In overall terms, the EU has helped the balance struck in the Good Friday Agreement to be implemented and to hold,” she remarked.