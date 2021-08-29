Missing: Derry police appeal to help find Aimee-Jane
Police have asked for assistance as they try to locate a missing person last seen in Derry city centre.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 8:53 pm
Updated
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 8:56 pm
Aimee-Jane Kee (Harper) was last seen in the area of the Guildhall in the city at around 7.50pm on Saturday 28th August.
A PSNi spokesperson said : "She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black faux leather dress, fish net tights and black boots.
"If you have seen Aimee-Jane or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101 and quote CW2120-280821. This page is not monitored 24/7 so please call us with any information."