Mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Derry today

The clinic will run from 11am to 7pm, and no appointment is necessary.

This clinic is for anyone aged over 40 years, and the second dose appointment will be on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

A spokesperson for the Public Health Agency said: “Vaccine uptake is an important means of securing protection against COVID-19 infection. Currently over 1.9 million doses have been administered in Northern Ireland since the Department of Health launched the vaccination campaign at the end of 2020, helping to save lives and protect a great many others from serious illness.

“In order to enable further increased vaccine uptake, the Department of Health, supported by the Public Health Agency and working closely with Health and Social Care Trusts, Community Pharmacists and local councils, is working to establish a number of community mobile vaccine clinics.

“The purpose of these mobile clinics is to increase vaccine uptake within specific neighbourhoods by setting up a localised walk-in clinic within a community setting. This will help address potential barriers to vaccination such as mobility, accessibility and language.

“This vaccination outreach programme has also included fishermen from other parts of the world, asylum seekers, and people who are homeless.

“As well as the targeted outreach work, the general vaccination programme is still ongoing. People aged 18 to 39 can book online at one of the regional vaccination centres. Those aged 40 to 49 who have not yet booked their vaccine are being urged to do so at a community pharmacy. GP practices will be getting in touch with people aged 50 and over who have so far not come forward.