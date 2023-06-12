News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Multiple car collision on Foyle Bridge in Derry: Motorists advised of heavy tailbacks

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes following a multiple vehicle road traffic collision on the Foyle Bridge.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST

There are reports of traffic at a standstill on the bridge as people make their way home from work this evening, Monday, June 12th.

The collision happened on the cityside-bound carriageway, which has now been closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Foyle Bridge in Derry / Londonderry is closed to traffic travelling from the Waterside to the Cityside following a road traffic collision.

Foyle Bridge. (File picture)Foyle Bridge. (File picture)
Foyle Bridge. (File picture)
Most Popular

"Please exercise caution and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Related topics:MotoristsDerryPSNI