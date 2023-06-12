Multiple car collision on Foyle Bridge in Derry: Motorists advised of heavy tailbacks
Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes following a multiple vehicle road traffic collision on the Foyle Bridge.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST
There are reports of traffic at a standstill on the bridge as people make their way home from work this evening, Monday, June 12th.
The collision happened on the cityside-bound carriageway, which has now been closed.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Foyle Bridge in Derry / Londonderry is closed to traffic travelling from the Waterside to the Cityside following a road traffic collision.