Multiple car collision on Foyle Bridge in Derry: Motorists advised of heavy tailbacks

There are reports of traffic at a standstill on the bridge as people make their way home from work this evening, Monday, June 12th.

The collision happened on the cityside-bound carriageway, which has now been closed.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Foyle Bridge in Derry / Londonderry is closed to traffic travelling from the Waterside to the Cityside following a road traffic collision.

Foyle Bridge. (File picture)