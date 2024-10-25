Archbishop Eamon Martin says some dioceses and parishes will not survive financially in the future
Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin, in an interview with ‘The Irish Catholic’, said that while there is ‘pain in letting go,’ the passing on of Faith, is ‘the really important thing, not the buildings, not the structures, but ensuring that the next generation of Irish people believe in God’.
Msgr. Martin said: “I’m very hopeful about the future but I do realise there is a lot of pain in letting go, there is a lot of worry. You look at the maintenance of buildings and huge churches and the expenses, financially the Church is going to be very, very poor – not to mention the impact of paying the just compensation to people who’ve been abused.
“We’re going to find that some parishes, some dioceses perhaps even, are not going to be able to survive financially, and that’s a whole new challenging landscape for us to inhabit.”
Many parishes, including those in the Derry Diocese and dioceses across Ireland are working more closely together
Archbishop Martin said he sees that ‘sort of rationalisation of resources continuing.’
Having set out his views on the future outlook he told the paper: "You would never have believed that the Archbishop of Armagh would be saying that to you, but that is the reality of what we are facing."
Last April due to retirements and reassignments the church paved the way for the potential future merger of both the Dioceses of Tuam and Killala under one bishop and the Dioceses of Elphin and Achonry under another.
