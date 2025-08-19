Ballyquin Road closed near Limavady following single vehicle road traffic collision
Police have advised road users to avoid the Ballyquin Road, Limavady following a single vehicle road traffic collision earlier today, Tuesday, August 19.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson confirmed the location of the closures.
“Road users are advised to avoid the Ballyquin Road, Limavady, which is currently closed at its junctions with the Ballyavelin Road and the Ballyleagry as police and colleagues from the emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision.”