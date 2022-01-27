Candlelit vigil to take place in Buncrana to mark 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Cathaoirleach of Donegal, Councillor Jack Murray.

The vigil will take place in Buncrana’s Market Square at 4pm this Sunday, January 30.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal, Councillor Jack Murray said people across the peninsula also continue to remember the atrocity in ‘neighbouring’ Derry and many Inishowen people would have attended the march on that day in 1972.

He added how many of those killed and injured also had strong Inishowen connections.

The Sinn Fein Councillor asked everyone in Inishowen to attend the vigil this Sunday.

He said: “I am asking everyone to make their way to Buncrana, which will be the location of the vigil for all of Inishowen. The Bloody Sunday families have asked that people in towns around Ireland gather in a dignified manner to remember the Bloody Sunday atrocity.

“Many people from Inishowen remember Bloody Sunday and were in attendance on the day. Many who died and were injured had relatives from the peninsula and still do. While there is a border between the two counties, we are all the one community and anything that happens in Derry has ramifications in Inishowen and vice versa.

“Bloody Sunday is something the people of Inishowen have never forgotten and never will. We continue to stand with victims and their families as they pursue justice for the horrors that occurred on that day.”

Anyone who attends the vigil is asked to bring a candle. Colr Murray said it is not intended to have speeches on the day, but instead it will be a ;’sombre reflection.’

A poster for the vigil declares how ‘Inishowen Remembers.’ All are welcome to attend.