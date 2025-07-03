The little girl who died following a road traffic collision in Carndonagh was just six-years-old, Gardai have confirmed, while her mother, who is in her 20s, remains in a critical condition in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update this afternoon, Thursday, Gardai also confirmed that the other little girl involved in the collision is being treated for ‘non life-threatening injuries’ in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The male front seat passenger, who is in his 30s, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

It is understood all four are members of the one family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community is 'raw with grief' following the passing of a little girl in Carndonagh. Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R240 at Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal on the evening of Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Shortly before 6.30pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the R240.

A female passenger of the car, aged six, was fatally injured.

The driver of the car (a woman aged in her 20s) is in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, where her condition is described as critical. A female child, who was a rear passenger, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in that hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A male front seat passenger (30s) is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

No other injuries were reported.

The road has been closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, July, 2, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 0035374 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.