Carndonagh collision: Mother in 'critical' condition as Gardai confirm little girl who died was just six years old
In an update this afternoon, Thursday, Gardai also confirmed that the other little girl involved in the collision is being treated for ‘non life-threatening injuries’ in the Royal Victoria Hospital.
The male front seat passenger, who is in his 30s, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.
It is understood all four are members of the one family.
Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R240 at Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal on the evening of Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
Shortly before 6.30pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the R240.
A female passenger of the car, aged six, was fatally injured.
The driver of the car (a woman aged in her 20s) is in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, where her condition is described as critical. A female child, who was a rear passenger, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in that hospital.
A male front seat passenger (30s) is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.
No other injuries were reported.
The road has been closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place at this time.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.