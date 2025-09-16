Derry actor Roma Downey pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Hollywood icon Robert Redford

Derry actor Roma Downey has paid tribute to Hollywood icon Robert Redford, following his death at the age of 89.

The US actor and Oscar-winning Director passed away on Tuesday, September 16 at his home in Utah.

His death was announced by his publicist, who said he had died in his sleep, ‘surrounded by those he loved’.

Multiple tributes have been paid to the actor since the news of his passing was confirmed, including from Derry actor and film producer Roma Downey.

Writing on Facebook, the ‘Touched by an Angel’ star said: “Rest in Peace Robert Redford. You gifted us so much through your extraordinary talent and vision.You gave us many memorable performances both as an actor and a director and all The encouragement and opportunities you gave artists with Sundance . You made our world a better place . We salute you . You are a legend . Holding your family in our prayers that they be comforted at this time of loss . Rest in Peace.”

Robert Redford was known for his roles in movies such as ‘Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid,’ ‘All the President’s Men,’ ‘Three Days of Candour,’ ‘The Sting’ and many more.

He made his directorial debut in 1980 with ‘Ordinary People’, which went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Director. He directed further acclaimed movies, such as ‘The River Runs Through It,’ and ‘The Horse Whisperer’.

Redford also founded the renowned Sundance Film Festival and was a strong political activist, supporting environmentalism, LGBTQ rights, Native American rights and the arts.