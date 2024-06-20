Derry Mayor Lillian Seenoi-Barr invites superstar Taylor Swift to city as ancestral links are revealed
The Irish Emigration Museum this week revealed that new research - by their geneology partners the Irish Family History Centre - unveiled the ‘Love Story’ and ‘Shake It Off’ singer’s Derry connections.
They outlined on their website https://epicchq.com/ how the Grammy award winner’s great-great-grandparents left Derry, aboard the ship AMY, for the United States in the 1830s.
Susan Davis was a 21-year-old dressmaker and Francis Gwynn a 21-year-old weaver.
Their two-month-long voyage culminated in the ship docking in Philadelphia on August 20 of 1836. The pair married three years later and had six children – Ann, John, William, Francis, Joseph, and Mary. Sadly, five of those children predeceased Susan and Francis. They were survived by daughter Mary Gwynn, who is Taylor Swift’s great-great-grandmother.
Aileesh Carew, CEO of EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum said: “In tracing Taylor Swift’s roots back to 1836, EPIC exemplifies its vital role in preserving the rich tapestry of our past, ensuring that each individual thread contributes to the vibrant narrative of our collective history. As audiences prepare to witness Taylor’s performances in Ireland, we invite visitors to visit and experience the moving and unforgettable stories of those who left the island of Ireland, and how they influenced and shaped the world.”
Fiona Fitzsimons, Director at the Irish Family History Centre added: “The tale of Susan Davis and Francis Gwynn beautifully exemplifies the interconnectedness of family history and global narratives. Their journey is not just a personal love story, but a testament to the resilience and courage of countless Irish emigrants.”
In response to the research, Mayor Seenoi-Barr said she was not surprised to hear of Taylor Swift’s ancestral links to the city and outlined how she epitomises all the traits of a true Derry girl.
Writing on Facebook, she said: “I was not surprised to hear that Taylor Swift's may have ancestorial links to the city. I will be extending an invitation to Taylor to visit Derry, if her schedule permits, during her trip to Ireland next week.
“She is a talented songwriter, singer and performer with a genuine down-to earth personality - all the traits of a real Derry girl!.”
Thousands of fans from Derry and beyond will see Taylor up close next week as she performs her mammoth ‘Eras Tour’ in the sold-out Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday, June 28. Tickets were snapped up and sold out within hours when they went on sale.
The tour began in March last year and will conclude this December in Canada, after 152 shows over five Continents. It has become the highest grossing tour in history and has been credited with boosting the economy of each country and city it visits.
Each concert spans over three and a half hours, with over 40 songs. The concert film "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" is currently showing on Disney Plus.
