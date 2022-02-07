Derry’s Brooke Scullion to represent Ireland in Eurovision Song Contest

Brooke Scullion pictured at The Late Late Show Eurovision Special.. Picture Andres Poveda

Brooke Scullion, from Bellaghy and a former drama student at Ulster University in Magee, won the public vote after performing her song ‘That’s Rich’ on the Late Late Show Eurovision Special on Friday night.

Brooke, who was a finalist on The Voice UK in 2020, was one of six artists competing on the night to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin in May. It was the first time since 2015 that the Irish public were involved in selecting Ireland’s Eurovision song, which they did alongside a national and international jury.

Speaking to Eurovision.tv before the final Brooke said it would be an ‘honour’ to represent Ireland.

“Given Ireland’s history with a fellow Derry girl like Dana who has done it before, I’m excited to be flying the flag and hope to do everybody proud! I also think in recent years I’ve been so impressed with the music Eurovision has produced, so am excited to be in the company of the likes of Måneskin and Loreen who are iconic!” After the result was announced on the Late Late Show, Brooke said she was ‘buzzing.’ Brooke co-wrote That’s Rich with Karl Zine and Izzy Warner. Ireland has been drawn in the second Eurovision semi-final on Thursday, May 12, with the final taking place on Saturday, May 14.